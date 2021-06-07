Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $26,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Evergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.72 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,780 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.