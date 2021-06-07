Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.77 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $161.99 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 0.99.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

