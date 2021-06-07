Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.59 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.71 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $197.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

