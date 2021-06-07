Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $24,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $148.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.