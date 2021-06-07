Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Cable One worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,775.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,786.78. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

