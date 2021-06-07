Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $24,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $113.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue lowered Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.