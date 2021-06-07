Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

