Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

