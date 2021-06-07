Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after acquiring an additional 232,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 222,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of GPMT opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $820.56 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

