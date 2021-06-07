SDI Group (LON:SDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $202.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.59), with a volume of 506395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The stock has a market cap of £194.85 million and a PE ratio of 59.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.56.

In other SDI Group news, insider David Tilston purchased 7,500 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Kenneth Ford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,195,453.36).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

