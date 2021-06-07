Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,550,102.27 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $623,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
