Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,550,102.27 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $623,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

