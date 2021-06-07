Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 312,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4,461.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $11,739,946. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.