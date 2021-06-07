Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

