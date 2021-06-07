SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.71

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

