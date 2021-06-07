Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Up 8.2%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 53,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,429,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

