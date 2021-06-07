Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Up 8.2%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 53,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,429,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
