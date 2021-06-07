Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Raised to GBX 440 at Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 623 ($8.14). The company had a trading volume of 190,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,396. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 630.27.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.