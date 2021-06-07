Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,580,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,151,000 after buying an additional 163,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 70,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

