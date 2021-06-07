Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $969,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 239.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.00. 56,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,123. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

