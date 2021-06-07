Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.76. 210,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,510,482. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

