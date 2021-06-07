Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.8% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

