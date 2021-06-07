Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.07. 180,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798,458. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.38.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

