Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.88

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

Several research firms recently commented on SKY. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,057 shares of company stock worth $17,667,124. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

