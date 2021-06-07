Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $170.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.83 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

