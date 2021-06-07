Small Love Potion Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.76 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $53.76 million and $9.53 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

