SmartCash (SMART) Tops One Day Volume of $714,950.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $714,950.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,848.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.62 or 0.07728599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.48 or 0.01811707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00491174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00175839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.14 or 0.00767510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.32 or 0.00491832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00414014 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

