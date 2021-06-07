Snow Capital Management LP Buys 15,955 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.0% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

Shares of GD opened at $193.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

