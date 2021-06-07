Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $36,807,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Delek US by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 268,655 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of DK opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.