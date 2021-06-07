Snow Capital Management LP Sells 3,737 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of VSH opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

