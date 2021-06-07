Snow Capital Management LP Takes Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,000. Alliance Data Systems comprises 1.3% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $118.17 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

