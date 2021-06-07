SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 2.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $233.00 and last traded at $235.00. 2,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,067,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.84.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.35.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

