Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,920 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 11.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 182.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $27.29 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.13.

