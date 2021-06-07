Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOHO traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,489. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

