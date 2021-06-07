Spartan Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00276137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00254282 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.01155709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.28 or 0.99822594 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 31,964,521 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

