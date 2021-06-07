SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.16 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.