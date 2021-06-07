SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $499.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

