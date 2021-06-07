Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.98. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 2,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $668.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,009 shares of company stock worth $383,573 over the last ninety days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,868,000 after buying an additional 1,352,785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677,577 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 491,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 361,571 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

