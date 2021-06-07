St. James Investment Company LLC Has $21.84 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,224 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 109,193 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 2.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $21,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.8% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 389,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,628,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

