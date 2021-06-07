St. James Investment Company LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,839.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 100,219 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.16. 8,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,740. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

