St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 120,119 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,119 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 4.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $32,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Corteva by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Corteva by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corteva by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 589,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

