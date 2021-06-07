Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.00

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $10.06 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00282790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00251619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.51 or 0.01171566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,454,666 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

