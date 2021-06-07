State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 328 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $100,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 144.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $4,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $109.23 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

