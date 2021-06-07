State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,891 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

