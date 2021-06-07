Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $27.99. Steel Partners shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 87,399 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

