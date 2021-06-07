Stellantis (STLA) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stellantis to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 916 2283 2597 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.06%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.41%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ rivals have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 15.57 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 38.04

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

