STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNVVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from $1.10 to $1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNVVF remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.