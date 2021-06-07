STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

STM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. 1,277,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,343. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

