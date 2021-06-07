SUN Price Down 2.5% This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. SUN has a market capitalization of $199.68 million and $24.77 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $27.37 or 0.00075932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00068338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00287336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00247685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.01187556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.71 or 0.99819109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.01098443 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,296,197 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

