Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $325.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $327.80 million. Synaptics posted sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

SYNA stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

