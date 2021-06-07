Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 224,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 222,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $6,005,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.