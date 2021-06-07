T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.32

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $195.32 and last traded at $194.73, with a volume of 3121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

